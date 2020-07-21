Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ Latest Claim About Trump Has People Scratching Their Heads

Sarah Huckabee Sanders claimed on Monday night that President Donald Trump is, at his core, a compassionate man who truly cares about the American people.

Sanders, who left the White House in June 2019, spoke with Fox News’ Sean Hannity during a discussion about Trump’s widely criticised push to reopen schools amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“Under President Trump, I think every parent can go to sleep at night knowing that the president of the United States is doing literally everything he can to keep them safe,” Sanders said. “That is his number one duty, number one obligation.”

“He should be reminding people of that, but do it in a way that is compassionate, talk about how he cares about the people and remind them of that being the core of who he is and one of the things he ran on in 2016 and helped him get elected,” she added, referring to Trump’s 2016 election victory over Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton.

Check out the clip here:

Sarah Sanders says the President should remind people in a compassionate way that he is doing everything he can to keep them safe. She also says the President should talk about how he cares about the people because that’s the core of who he is. pic.twitter.com/e5zJBeqiOo — Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) July 21, 2020

Twitter users weren’t buying the former White House press secretary’s assessment of the president. They highlighted the Trump administration’s failed response to the pandemic, which has now claimed the lives of more than 140,000 people nationwide.

They also noted how Trump has shown little empathy for victims of COVID-19, instead choosing to focus on boosting the economy ahead of the 2020 election:

1. Trump doesn’t do “compassion.”

2. Trump doesn’t do “keeping people safe.”

3. Trump doesn’t care about people.

4. The only item at Trump’s core is a framed picture of Trump. https://t.co/72IkTCsacq — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) July 21, 2020

the terrifying thing here is that Sarah Sanders really believe this bullshit. she doesn't pretend, she think "that's the core of who he is". — Tzippy Shmilovitz 🤦‍♀️ (@Tzipshmil) July 21, 2020

Hey Sarah Sanders,



Donald Trump has NO empathy. None. Zero. Devoid. He's a sociopath-psychopath. You're either lying or you're a cult member — which is it?



Sincerely,



Reality — Dr. Jack Brown (@DrGJackBrown) July 21, 2020

“Trump” & “compassion” are mutually exclusive phenomena!!



And “Trump press secretaries” & “honesty” are mutually exclusive phenomena as well! — MURRAY 🗽 (@murray_nyc) July 21, 2020

She's obviously never met the man... https://t.co/GAO65I9Rrg — Morgan Fairchild (@morgfair) July 21, 2020

In 1946, a lot of this was happening in Germany. https://t.co/Unli1ZWaDc — stuart stevens (@stuartpstevens) July 21, 2020

Sarah Huckabee Sanders' advice for the guy who allowed 140,000 people to die because he thought denialism would help him politically is to "talk about how Trump cares about the people" and "that being the core of who he is." https://t.co/OnAhFNs16M — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) July 21, 2020

You'd think, Sarah, that if that were the core of who Trump is (LOL!) he'd be doing it already....? I mean, we are a good 5 months & nearly 150k deaths into this sucker.



Maybe- and bear w me here- caring about the people is not the core of who Trump is, Ma'am. https://t.co/K0SbxrSocn — Dennis STILL WEARIN’ IT Herring (@dcherring) July 21, 2020

Reminder:

When he met with the family members of school shooting victims, Trump needed a hand written note to remind himself to listen to the people he was talking to. https://t.co/fGM4wO7Wqo pic.twitter.com/jIjVivjoiS — Please Wear Masks (@DanSlott) July 21, 2020

Except that he isn't. https://t.co/KPh4gGFQLq — Terri Hansen 🌏 Indigenous (@TerriHansen) July 21, 2020