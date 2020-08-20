Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ Latest Praise Of Trump Leads To Some Painful Home Truths

Sarah Huckabee Sanders drew swift condemnation Wednesday for her latest praise of US President Donald Trump.

Sanders, the former White House press secretary, claimed on Twitter that Democrats “have spent all week talking about how much they hate” Trump.

Trump “should spend next week talking about how much he loves and is fighting for the American people,” she suggested.

Democrats have spent all week talking about how much they hate President @realDonaldTrump.

The President should spend next week talking about how much he loves and is fighting for the American people. — Sarah Huckabee Sanders (@SarahHuckabee) August 20, 2020

The Democratic National Convention ends Thursday.

Speakers including former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama have railed against Trump in their speeches for the event, which this year is being held largely online because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Republican National Convention takes place next week and critics of Sanders’ post doubted that Trump would take her advice.

Many reminded Sanders of Trump’s apparent lack of compassion when it has come to the soaring death toll from the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

COVID-19 has now killed more than 170,000 people nationwide.

“It is what it is,” Trump said about the devastation caused by the virus in a recent interview with Jonathan Swan of Axios.

Others recalled the thousands of lies Trump has told during his time in office.

Well that's not going to happen because the only one he cares about is himself. — Debbie Woodruff (@CoachDebbieRuns) August 20, 2020

Is "the American people" the name of one of his golf courses? — Noah Finneburgh (@NoahFinneburgh) August 20, 2020

Here is a novel idea: Instead of the President "talking about how much he loves and is fighting for the American people" -- why not actually do it?



Why not actually DEAL the pandemic, instead of sitting back and watching 170,000 Americans die while he brags about himself? — Mrs. Betty Bowers (@BettyBowers) August 20, 2020

But he doesn't. So how will that work? — Vicki The Bipartison Hack (@Lilyframe) August 20, 2020

What a joke that is, and you know it, Sarah. https://t.co/M44uUKwFUL — Kαɾҽɳ Sαɱρʂσɳ Hυԃʂσɳ (@KarenSHudson) August 20, 2020

Like the 170,000+ who died on his watch? https://t.co/9pdkvlirL1 — Veronica McDonald🗣 (@Purify_toast17) August 20, 2020

Yeah because telling lies is what he does best. Give his people what they want. pic.twitter.com/daXYzuTbtK — Norm Bond (@normbond) August 20, 2020

You know as well as anyone that he is utterly unable to even pretend he cares about the American people. And you weren't very good at it either, as I recall. — crunchyrugger (@crunchyrugger) August 20, 2020