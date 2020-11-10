Apparently unaware that she was still live on air, Fox News host Sandra Smith on Monday flashed an incredible look of disdain and expressed astonishment over a Republican lawyer’s suggestion of election fraud on Monday.

“What? What is happening?” the co-anchor of “America’s Newsroom” asked as she narrowed her eyes, frowned and shook her head. “Trace, we’ve called it,” she told colleague Trace Gallagher, referring to the presidential election.

Smith reacted as Gallagher was interviewing conservative Republican activist Cleta Mitchell. The attorney insisted: “Just because CNN says — or even Fox News says — that somebody’s president doesn’t make him president.”

Mitchell added: “Everybody wants to know that this was done properly and legally and we can trust the results. And I think we have to look into every one of these concerns.”

All major media outlets, including Fox News, have declared Biden the president-elect, based on voting results. Neither President Donald Trump nor the Trump campaign has presented any evidence of widespread voter or election fraud, despite making those allegations.

Mitchell has been organising for months to challenge mail-in ballots, even before the first vote was cast. She was the featured speaker at a conference organising to restrict mail-in ballots in September.

Twitter critics loved Smith’s reaction.

Smith could not immediately be reached for comment. But Mitchell snapped back at her on Twitter.

“Sandra Smith thinks Fox News calling the election means Biden is president,” Mitchell tweeted. “Forget that pesky Constitution ...”

Sandra Smith thinks FoxNews calling the election means Biden is President. Forget that pesky Constitution... happy to be considered a nut job because I believe in the rule of law https://t.co/yU007yUj9n — Cleta Mitchell (@CletaMitchell) November 9, 2020