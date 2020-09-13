Samuel L Jackson — never shy about slamming Donald Trump — asked a damning question about the president’s supporters on Friday’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!.

The actor, who was standing in for comedian Jimmy Kimmel as guest host, listed just some of the scandals that Trump has caused in only the last week.

He then asked:

“Who can still be voting for this guy after all the stuff that has gone down on his watch?”

“The fact of the matter is that Donald Trump is dangerous for our country,” Jackson later added, cutting to a spoof Trump campaign ad detailing the possible side-effects of voting for the president.