Sam Smith Reveals They Underwent Hair Transplant Surgery

Sam Smith has nothing to hide anymore, bravely opening up about their insecurities, including hair loss, in a video for Vogue about beauty secrets.

The “Diamonds” singer revealed they underwent hair transplant surgery after a receding hairline that started two years ago.

“My hair ... it’s been a touchy place for me,” Smith said in the video posted on Tuesday. “I haven’t actually spoken about this before, so I’m gonna speak about it because I don’t actually feel like I have anything to hide.”

On the advice of their hairdresser, the Grammy-winning artist began to research the cosmetic transplant procedure before deciding it was the right fit.

“I have had hair transplant surgery,” Smith said, coming through their hair. “How stunning is it?”

But luscious locks or not, Smith made it clear that self-confidence comes from the inside.

“It’s nice to have hair, but also if I was bald I would still own it, too,” they added. “Because bald is beautiful.”

Smith mentioned hair loss in a 2017 New York Times profile after it “started falling out from stress” following the Oscars ceremony that year.

At the time, they credited the drugs Rogaine and Propecia for helping regain some thickness, adding that “men need talk about hair loss” to combat stigma.

Smith is, of course, not alone in the struggle. “American Horror Story” star Cheyenne Jackson revealed in May that he’d undergone five transplant surgeries over 14 years after his hair began thinning in his early 20s.

“It was really emotional for me to watch it fall out & I felt less attractive & truly less like myself as the days went on, so I saved up and got my first surgery at 28,” Jackson wrote in the candid post alongside photos of his multiple scars. “I hid it from everyone. It was painful & expensive but I started to feel better about myself.”

Jackson said he came forward about his insecurities in hopes of inspiring “someone out there to share a secret they’ve been hiding, or show a scar that they’ve been afraid of anyone seeing.”

Elsewhere in the Vogue video, Smith discussed how makeup has become a key part of their journey as a nonbinary performer. The singer announced in September 2019 that they identify as genderqueer and nonbinary and go by gender-neutral pronouns.

“Last year, when I changed my pronouns and really spoke out about my gender expression and my gender fluidity,” Smith said, “I started falling in love with makeup all over again.