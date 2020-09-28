Sacha Baron Cohen Filmed 'Borat 2' When No One Was Paying Attention

Never miss a thing. Sign up to HuffPost Australia’s weekly newsletter for the latest news, exclusives and guides to achieving the good life.

It’s no joke: A “Borat” sequel may soon be on the way.

Actor Sacha Baron Cohen somehow managed to film a sequel to his 2006 comedy during the pandemic and he’s currently screen testing the film, according to Collider.

The plot for the new film is still a secret, according to IGN, which noted that the title reportedly submitted to the Writer’s Guild of America website (and since removed) doesn’t provide many clues: “Borat: Gift of Pornographic Monkey to Vice Premiere Mikhael Pence to Make Benefit Recently Diminished Nation of Kazakhstan.”

Sources who’ve seen test screenings of the film told The Film Stage that the relationship between President Donald Trump and financier Jeffrey Epstein and the coronavirus play a big part in the film.

Many famous figures, including Vice President Mike Pence and Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, reportedly have cameos, but the website says one as-yet-unrevealed scene could derail the career of a well-known political figure.

Earlier this summer, Giuliani told reporters about his encounter with Cohen.

Back in July, Giuliani was participating in what he believed to be a sit-down interview about the White House response to the pandemic when a man came in wearing a pink bikini with lace underneath a translucent mesh top.

The former New York City mayor told Page Six that the man “had the beard, bare legs, and wasn’t what I would call distractingly attractive.”

Giuliani, who said he was a “Borat” fan, said he didn’t immediately recognize the “screaming and yelling” actor, and “thought this must be a scam or a shake-down, so I reported it to the police.”

The actor then ran away, according to the mayor.