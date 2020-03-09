Kevin Mazur via Getty Images Russell Brand has cancelled his Perth show on Monday night coronavirus concerns.

The 44-year-old informed his fans on Monday that the gig at the Perth Concert Hall would not go ahead, as a previous audience member at the venue is now confirmed to have contracted COVID-19.

“We have to SADLY CANCEL TONIGHT’S SHOW IN #PERTH because there has been a CONFIRMED CASE OF CORONAVIRUS in someone who attended a recent show and I am not happy with risk for me or for any of you. My apologies, I hope I see you soon,” Russell tweeted.

We have to SADLY CANCEL TONIGHT'S SHOW IN #PERTH because there has been a CONFIRMED CASE OF CORONAVIRUS in someone who attended a recent show and I am not happy with risk for me or for any of you. My apologies, I hope I see you soon. — Russell Brand (@rustyrockets) March 9, 2020

To clarify at the venue in Perth Concert Hall here is the news article. https://t.co/6khtdBKHxG — Russell Brand (@rustyrockets) March 9, 2020

He then clarified with a link to an ABC News article, that stated the person in question was a woman who recently returned from Cuba. A test returned a positive result on Saturday night, before which she had visited several venues including the Perth Concert Hall for a West Australian Symphony Orchestra performance.

Katy Perry’s ex-husband Russell still has another Australian show scheduled in Adelaide on Wednesday, before he heads to New Zealand for Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch events.

Australia has 80 confirmed cases of coronavirus, and three people have died.