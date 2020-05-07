'Harry Potter' Star Rupert Grint Welcomes First Child With Girlfriend Georgia Groome

Grint, however, has been open about his desire to enter the next phase of his life and start a family now that his “Potter” days are behind him.

“I’d like to settle down and have kids soon,” he told The Guardian back in 2018. “If I had a son, would I call him Ron? It’s quite a good name, but probably not. And Grint’s a tough name to pair a one-syllable first name with.”

In this case, might we suggest ... Hermione?