RuPaul’s Drag Race UK winner The Vivienne has publicly put runner-up Divina De Campo on blast, over comments the latter made in a recent interview.

The Vivienne has accused Divina of being “fake” after she suggested she didn’t win the show because she’s not a “smash your kneecaps in” type.

“I don’t think I fit the model that RuPaul likes,” Divina recently told QX Magazine. “He likes people who are cut-throat and will smash your kneecaps in, in order to win – that’s not me.”

After seeing Divina’s interview, The Vivienne tweeted: “Smash your knee caps in, in order to win. I won that show Fair and Square.”

BBC Drag Race UK finalists The Vivienne and Divina De Campo

She also accused Divina of “constantly discrediting my win”, adding: “GROW UP.”

In a subsequent tweet, The Vivienne claimed it felt as if a “weight” had been “lifted”, noting: “I’ve never entertained fake friendships in my life. Not going to start now. Sorry it was public, but had to get it off my chest.”

Divina has not yet publicly responded to The Vivienne’s comments.

The Vivienne was crowned the UK’s first ever Drag Race superstar during the BBC Three show’s final back in November, ahead of Divina and fellow finalist Baga Chipz.

A second series is set to begin filming soon, with RuPaul, Michelle Visage, Alan Carr and Graham Norton all returning as judges.