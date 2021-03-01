Getty 'RuPaul's Drag Race Down Under' line up will be revealed at Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras

We will finally find out who the queens staring in ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under’ will be, this Saturday during the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras parade.

The show’s long-time judge Michelle Visage on Tuesday posted an announcement confirming the Ruveal on her Instagram.

“Hello, Australia we all know that you love a big surprise so we have some major news for you,” she said.

“We’ll be ruvealing the queens of the Stan Original RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under at the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras this Saturday March 6 ... See you then.”

World of Wonder, the American production company behind the show, also confirmed the news.

The eight-part show, which will stream in Australia on Stan and be hosted by RuPaul, will premiere later this year.

The Sydney Mardi Gras event is set to descend upon the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) this weekend and, like many events over the past year, Mardi Gras celebrations will look different in 2021 due to COVID-19.

While the iconic parade down Oxford Street won’t happen, the usual show of pride and passion will go ahead at the SCG with a capacity of 23,000 audience members.

Rita Ora will headline the party, sharing the stage with Aussie talent like Electric Fields, Montaigne and G Flip.

Drag icon Courtney Act, comedian Joel Creasey, Narelda Jacobs and stand-up star Zoë Coombs Marr will return to host this year’s coverage from 6pm AEDT on SBS On Demand (geo-block removed for viewers internationally), SBS and NITV at 7:30pm.