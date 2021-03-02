Getty 'RuPaul's Drag Race Down Under' lineup of queens will be revealed at Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras.

Condragulations to Australian comedian Rhys Nicholson, who has nabbed a coveted spot on the main judging panel for the highly anticipated local version of RuPaul’s series ‘Drag Race Down Under.’

“Rhys Nicholson is the perfect addition to the Drag Race Down Under family,” RuPaul said in a statement on Wednesday.

“His quick wit, love of drag, and willingness to carry Michelle Visage’s heavy luggage have already made him indispensable. I know our audience is going to love him as much as we do.”

Fellow judge Michelle congratulated Rhys in the comments section of an Instagram video announcing the news ― to which Rhys replied: “Finally our palpable onscreen sexual tension will be seen.”

We’ll find out who the queens starring in ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under’ are this Saturday during the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras parade. The eight-part show, which will stream in Australia on Stan and be hosted by RuPaul, is set to premiere later this year.

“I just can’t tell you how thrilled I am to have been invited into the illustrious house of Drag Race,” Rhys said in a statement.

“The first words RuPaul ever said to me were ‘Welcome to the family’ and that’s exactly what it feels like. A family.”

He added: “Being able to be a part of the show and help expose the world to our distinctive and particularly magnificent style of down under drag will forever be a highlight of my life and an honour. I hope I didn’t Fuck. It. Up.”

The standup comedian has earned acclaim at multiple comedy festivals, nabbed an ARIA nomination for Best Comedy Release, and snagged a bunch of TV credits, including acting roles, panels shows, a documentary and an hour standup special commissioned by ABCTV.