Rudy Giuliani Says 'Trial By Combat' Was Reference To 'Documentary' 'Game Of Thrones'

You may think Rudy Giuliani’s recent call for a “trial by combat” was inciting violence, but he’s here to say: You know nothing, Jon Snow.

Now, Giuliani is reportedly explaining those comments, saying he was just making a reference to a “very famous documentary” called “Game of Thrones.” Duh.

“I was referring to the kind of trial that took place for Tyrion in that very famous documentary about fictitious medieval England,” Giuliani said, according to The Hill reporter Brett Samuels. “When Tyrion, who is a very small man, is accused of murder. He didn’t commit murder, he can’t defend himself, and he hires a champion to defend him.”

Samuels tweeted out a bit of the transcript from the conversation with Giuliani, showing Trump’s attorney confirming his comments were “100 percent” a “Game of Thrones” reference and adding that he’s really talking about a “trial between machines.” Obviously.

“I say the consequences of the trial by combat will be if they prove that we’re wrong, we’ll be exceedingly embarrassed. We’ll be disgraced. If we prove they’re wrong, they go to jail,” he said.

Giuliani continued to insist the call for “trial by combat” was just an innocent remark.

“It incited no violent response from the crowd. None. The crowd didn’t jump up saying ‘lock him up, throw him in jail, go to hell.’ I’ve had speeches where people jump up and say, ‘lock him up.’ It was not an emotional — it was not an emotion-inspiring part of the speech. So, to try to take it out of context and use it is typical of the crooked left and press,” he said.

I asked Rudy Giuliani about his call for "trial by combat" during last week's rally that preceded the Capitol riots. He first explained the concept by referencing Game of Thrones, then rejected the idea that he was referencing physical violence or that it incited the crowd. pic.twitter.com/J6HV5rVBBf — Brett Samuels (@Brett_Samuels27) January 13, 2021

OK, firstly, it’s clear Giuliani has, at best, a loose grasp of “Game of Thrones.”

The fantasy series, which ran for eight seasons on HBO, is not a documentary, and it’s not about England. If it were, any calls for jail should be directed at actor Emilia Clarke, who is still roaming free after burning an entire city to the ground. (What in the Seven Hells, Daenerys?)

The New York State Bar Association is considering expelling Giuliani as a member, according to NPR, saying the comments at the rally “quite clearly were intended to encourage Trump supporters unhappy with the election’s outcome to take matters into their own hands.”

It’s worth noting that Giuliani has a history of creative defenses for his actions. After being caught in a scandalous situation in “Borat 2,” literally with his hands down his pants, the attorney claimed he was just tucking in his shirt.

If we are to believe his call for “trial by combat” wasn’t calling for violence, it seems like info someone should’ve told Prince Oberyn. R.I.P.