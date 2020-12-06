Rudy Giuliani Tests Positive For COVID-19, Trump Says

Rudy Giuliani tested positive for COVID-19, according to President Donald Trump.

Trump tweeted Sunday that Giuliani, his personal attorney, tested positive for the coronavirus. He said Giuliani “has been working tirelessly” trying to prove that Trump was the real winner of the November presidential election. (He wasn’t.)

.@RudyGiuliani, by far the greatest mayor in the history of NYC, and who has been working tirelessly exposing the most corrupt election (by far!) in the history of the USA, has tested positive for the China Virus. Get better soon Rudy, we will carry on!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 6, 2020

“Get better soon Rudy, we will carry on!!!” the president tweeted, repeating the racist term, “China Virus,” that he’s attempted to make mainstream throughout the pandemic.

It’s unclear why it was Trump announcing Giuliani’s positive test result and whether Giuliani is symptomatic. The former New York City mayor is 76, and is therefore considered high-risk for the virus. Giuliani is undergoing treatment for the virus at Georgetown University Medical Center, according to The New York Times, which cited a person who is familiar with his condition but not authorized to speak on it publicly.

Giuliani has not responded to HuffPost’s attempts to confirm his condition.

Giuliani and the Trump campaign legal team have been working since the election to overturn President-elect Joe Biden’s solid victory. They have filed dozens of lawsuits across the country, virtually all of which judges have ruled against for lack of evidence.

Giuliani has traveled across the country to push unsubstantiated claims of voter fraud.

Giuliani and fellow campaign attorney Jenna Ellis spent time less than a week ago questioning witnesses who accompanied them to hearings before Michigan state lawmakers. He most recently appeared before Georgia lawmakers without a mask on Thursday.

Giuliani’s reported positive test result comes after his son, Andrew Giuliani, and others linked to the White House became infected with the virus.

Andrew Giuliani, who is also Trump’s special assistant, said he tested positive on Nov. 20, a day after attending a crowded news conference at the Republican National Committee headquarters in Washington, where his father and other campaign attorneys did not wear masks.

Rudy Giuliani went viral on Twitter for sweating so much during the news conference that mysterious coloring began oozing down his sideburns. He also blew his nose on a handkerchief and rubbed the blown-in side around his mouth and forehead.