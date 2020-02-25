Rose McGowan has hailed the Harvey Weinstein verdict as “a huge step forward in collective healing”.

The actress was among the first high-profile names to publicly accuse Weinstein of sexual assault, and spoke out shortly after it was confirmed the former film producer had been found guilty of first degree sexual assault and third degree rape.

Responding to the news, Rose said: “Today is a powerful day, and a huge step forward in collective healing.

“20 years ago I decided to come after Weinstein because I’d heard about him doing this to someone else, and then I heard him doing it to someone else, and someone else.”

Barcroft Media via Getty Images Rose McGowan pictured last month, on the opening day of Weinstein's trial

She continued: “Every one of us who has come forward, we have a name, we have a history, we have a life, we are more than Weinstein. But today, because of the brave women, who bared their deepest hurt for the world to see, he’s in Rikers Island.

“For once he won’t be sitting comfortably. For once he will know what it’s like to have power wrapped around his neck. Today is not a referendum on #MeToo, this is taking out the trash.”

On Monday, Weinstein was found guilty of the third degree rape of Jessica Mann, a onetime aspiring actor, and the first degree sexual assault of Miriam “Mimi” Haleyi.

The New York jury acquitted Weinstein on two counts of predatory sexual assault, which carried a potential life sentence, and first degree rape of Mann. They took five days to reach a verdict.

Anadolu Agency via Getty Images Harvey Weinstein

He is now facing up to 25 years in prison, and is being held in custody until his sentencing.

More than 80 women have come forward to accuse Weinstein of sexual abuse since October 2017, but statutes of limitations and other factors prevented the vast majority from pursuing legal action.

Several of his accusers have spoken out since he was found guilty of rape and sexual assault, including actresses Ashley Judd and Lysette Anthony.

For the women who testified in this case, and walked through traumatic hell, you did a public service to girls and women everywhere, thank you.#ConvictWeinstein #Guilty — ashley judd (@AshleyJudd) February 24, 2020

The beginning of #justice. More to come, my sisters. #weinsteinguilty — Mira Sorvino (@MiraSorvino) February 24, 2020

Gratitude to the brave women who’ve testified and to the jury for seeing through the dirty tactics of the defense .we will change the laws in the future so that rape victims are heard and not discredited and so that it’s easier for people to report their rapes — Rosanna Arquette🌎✌🏼 (@RoArquette) February 24, 2020

Lysette said: “This is the day that truth has won. This is a momentous day and this is the day that hiding behind vicious, petty, transactional defence was slaughtered.

“That’s what we did and I am very proud to be part with you all.”

Weinstein is also facing charges in Los Angeles.