Rock Icon Neil Young Hits Trump Where It Hurts In Searing Attack Message

Rock icon Neil Young slammed President Donald Trump, threw his support behind Senator Bernie Sanders and warned Republicans they were being lied to.

Young, a newly minted U.S. citizen, described Trump as “a disgrace to my country” in an open letter posted on his website. He called out Trump for his “unforgivable” attacks on the environment and U.S. allies, then unfavourably compared him to former President Barack Obama ― not just as a leader, but as a person.

“Our first black president was a better man than you are,” Young wrote.

That’s a famous sore spot for Trump, who is obsessive about his predecessor. Prior to the 2016 election, Trump was a leader of the racist birther movement that falsely claimed Obama was not a natural-born citizen. Since becoming president, Trump has continued to attack Obama and attempted to compare his presidency to the Obama administration.

But Young said any success Trump could claim about the economy was “what you inherited almost 4 years ago.”

The rocker also reached out to Trump voters.

“I support their right to express themselves, although they have been lied to, and in many cases believed the lies,” Young wrote. “They are true Americans. I have their back.”

Young didn’t mention Sanders explicitly, but detailed the presidential candidate’s positions and said, “His initials are BS. Not his policies.”

And in a final dig at the president, Young added: “We are going to vote you out and Make America Great Again.”

The two-time Rock & Roll Hall of Famer ― as both a solo artist and a member of Buffalo Springfield ― ended his essay with a link to his 2017 song, “Children Of Destiny,” which includes the chorus: