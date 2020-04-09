This article exists as part of the online archive for HuffPost Australia, which closed in 2021.
Robin Roberts Chokes Up In Tribute To 'GMA' Cameraman Who Died From Coronavirus

Studio camera operator Tony Greer was one of the "Good Morning America" family, the anchor said.

The “Good Morning America” family is grieving the loss of one of their own.

Network hosts Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos and Michael Strahan gave emotional tributes to Tony Greer, a “talented” studio camera operator who passed away from complications due to coronavirus.

“We know coronavirus has affected so many of you and it has claimed one of our family members too,” Roberts said on “GMA” Wednesday.

“He was such a bright light, working in our studio for more than six years. And you could just feel Tony’s beautiful spirit, you could feel it from a mile away. We loved Tony.”

She highlighted Greer’s love of his family, his “beloved” mother Fanny, sister Janet, brother Kevin, nieces and nephews and longtime girlfriend Robin.

“He was a cool dude,” she added, recalling his love of travel, music and playing the guitar.

“We loved every single moment we were blessed to spend and share with Tony. Our condolences to his family in Chicago, his mother Fanny, we’ve got to say this to you ma’am, your son was a good man. He was kind, he was thoughtful, he was always a gentleman,” Roberts said, choking up before handing over to her co-anchor.

Stephanopoulos remembered Greer as “such a lovely man, such a lovely spirit” and “a total pro” at his work.

“Always a good morning, always a smile… He will be missed here in our studio,” Strahan added, sending his thoughts and prayers to both Greer’s family in Chicago and the “GMA family.”

