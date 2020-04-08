We’re not the only ones obsessed with Tiger King right now.

Robbie Williams and his wife Ayda Field have also got into the Netflix show, and we mean really into it.

The couple took to Instagram on Tuesday evening to share a workout inspired by the stars of the documentary series, Joe Exotic and Carole Baskin.

Robbie even dug out the tiger-emblazoned pants he wore in his Rock DJ video for the occasion.

He completed his look with a tiny “Puppies Make Me Happy” vest, cowboy boots and a stetson.

What. A. Treat.

Not that the singer was getting much exercise in – that was left to Ayda while her husband strutted about the living room of their house in Los Angeles.

The couple recently opened up about how they are coping with lockdown.

Robbie told The Sun: “We are incredibly fortunate to be where we are but right now I am also talking for my dad, who is in the bungalow in Stoke-on-Trent and for my mum, who is in a house by herself.

“They’re of that age that is very vulnerable to what is going on, so I am speaking to them on the phone daily.”

zz/KGC-143/STAR MAX/IPx Ayda and Robbie

Ayda added: “For us there is the fear because we’ve got a newborn and my mum has health issues, she has Parkinson’s and lupus.

“I know we are incredibly blessed to be living in a beautiful location, not cooped up in a one-bed flat with 30 of us going ape shit at each other, and not having to scrap and hustle for toilet paper.

“But the mental struggle has been the hardest bit about isolation, making sure we don’t slip into our own dark holes.