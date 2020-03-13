Robbie Williams' Melbourne Concert Cancelled After Coronavirus Shuts Down Grand Prix

Musician Robbie Williams’ Melbourne concert has been cancelled due to coronavirus health concerns.

The 46-year-old singer was scheduled to perform inside the Lakeside Stadium within the Grand Prix race track at Albert Park on Saturday, but following the cancellation of the F1 racing event, the plug was also pulled on Williams’ gig.

“Following on from the decision of Formula 1 and the FIA, with the support of the Australian Grand Prix Corporation (AGPC) to cancel all Formula 1 activity for the Australian Grand Prix, World Tour’s show on Saturday 14 March with Robbie Williams is cancelled,” read a statement released by organisers World Tour Melbourne and Teg Dainty.

“The concert would have been located inside Lakeside Stadium within the Grand Prix race track at Albert Park.

Singer, Robbie Williams walks through the paddock during previews ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Australia at Melbourne Grand Prix Circuit on March 12, 2020 in Melbourne, Australia.

“We appreciate that this is very disappointing news for the fans due to attend the show and all ticket holders will receive a full refund and will be contacted by Ticketek shortly.”

On Thursday Williams was seen at a media call in Melbourne, greeting Grand Prix fans using just his elbow as a health precaution.

The Australian Formula One Grand Prix was cancelled on Friday because of the coronavirus outbreak only hours before the first practice session was scheduled to get underway at Albert Park.

“At 9am today the Australian Grand Prix Corporation (AGPC) was advised by Formula 1 of their intention to cancel all Formula 1 activity at the Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix,” the AGPC said in a statement.

“In light of this decision and updated advice this morning from the Chief Health Officer of the Victorian Government’s Department of Human and Health Services, the Australian Grand Prix Corporation confirms the Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix is cancelled immediately.”

Earlier in the week Miley Cyrus pulled out of a Melbourne bushfire relief concert three days before she was scheduled to headline.

The 27-year-old singer cited coronavirus fears as the reason for withdrawing from the event and said she is following advice from “international government authorities.”

The singer was meant to perform at the ‘World Tour Bushfire Relief’ show in Melbourne on March 13, with special guests The Veronicas, Lil Nas X and DJ Seb Fontaine also billed to perform throughout the night.

“I am so disappointed to not be there, but I have to do what is right to protect the health and safety of my band and crew,” Miley said in a Tweet on Tuesday.