Bollywood Actor Rishi Kapoor Dies At 67

Veteran Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor died in Mumbai, his brother Randhir Kapoor confirmed to the Press Trust of India on Thursday morning. He was 67.
“He is no more. He has passed away,” Randhir told PTI.
He is survived by his wife Neetu, son Ranbir and daughter Riddhima.
The actor was unwell and had been admitted to HN Reliance hospital on Wednesday, Randhir had told PTI. “He is suffering from cancer and he has some breathing problem, so he has been admitted to the hospital,” Randhir had said.
The actor returned to India last September after undergoing treatment for cancer in the US for almost a year.
Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan posted a message of grief on Twitter.
Kapoor’s death comes as the Indian film industry mourns the passing of actor Irrfan Khan, who died on Wednesday.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi wrote: “This is a terrible week for Indian cinema, with the passing of another legend, actor Rishi Kapoor. A wonderful actor, with a huge fan following across generations, he will be greatly missed. My condolences to his family, friends & fans all over the world, at this time of grief.”
Kapoor had been hospitalised twice in February due to his health issues.
He was first admitted to a hospital in Delhi where he was attending a family function. At the time, Kapoor had said that he was suffering from an “infection”.
After his return to Mumbai, he was again admitted to a hospital with viral fever. He was discharged soon after.
The actor, who has been quite active on social media, hadn’t posted anything on his Twitter account since April 2.
The actor had recently announced his next project, a remake of Hollywood film The Intern, also featuring Deepika Padukone.
(With PTI inputs)