Bollywood Actor Rishi Kapoor Dies At 67

Veteran Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor died in Mumbai, his brother Randhir Kapoor confirmed to the Press Trust of India on Thursday morning. He was 67.

“He is no more. He has passed away,” Randhir told PTI.

He is survived by his wife Neetu, son Ranbir and daughter Riddhima.

The actor was unwell and had been admitted to HN Reliance hospital on Wednesday, Randhir had told PTI. “He is suffering from cancer and he has some breathing problem, so he has been admitted to the hospital,” Randhir had said.

The actor returned to India last September after undergoing treatment for cancer in the US for almost a year.

Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan posted a message of grief on Twitter.

T 3517 - He's GONE .. ! Rishi Kapoor .. gone .. just passed away ..

I am destroyed ! — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 30, 2020

Kapoor’s death comes as the Indian film industry mourns the passing of actor Irrfan Khan, who died on Wednesday.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi wrote: “This is a terrible week for Indian cinema, with the passing of another legend, actor Rishi Kapoor. A wonderful actor, with a huge fan following across generations, he will be greatly missed. My condolences to his family, friends & fans all over the world, at this time of grief.”

Saddened to hear that my senior schoolmate at Mumbai's CampionSchool, Rishi Kapoor, whom i competed with in "inter-class dramatics" in 1967-68, has gone to a better world. From the romantic hero of "Bobby"to the mature character actor of his last films, he evolved remarkably. RIP pic.twitter.com/9eyzE0qP38 — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) April 30, 2020