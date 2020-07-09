‘We’re Free:’ Residents In Melbourne’s 8 Public Housing Towers React To End Of Hard Lockdowns

Najma Sambul via Twitter Eight of the nine residential towers under lockdown orders will now move to the same restrictions as the rest of Melbourne.

Residents and community members who struggled through Melbourne’s public housing lockdown are celebrating after Victorian authorities announced they will relax the severe restrictions on eight of the nine towers.

Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews ordered without notice on Saturday that residents of the North Melbourne, Flemington and Kensington estates stay confined to their homes amid a spike in COVID-19 cases. The order brought widespread criticism from residents.

Andrews said that after the testing of all 3,000 people in the towers, residents in eight of the high-rise buildings would be allowed to leave their homes for essential reasons, the same rules in force throughout the state, including in residential buildings in the same postcode as some of the public housing estates. The remaining tower at 33 Alfred Street, in North Melbourne, will remain on police-guarded lockdown for nine more days.

“We need to recognise that there might be 20 to 25% of individuals in that particular tower who end up developing coronavirus and potentially more,” Victorian Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton said of the tower that will remain under a guarded lockdown.

An additional 165 coronavirus cases recorded Thursday brought Victoria’s total active infections to 932. There have been 22 deaths in the state.

Australia has so far recorded about 9,000 infections and 106 deaths.

Other states and territories have recorded few or zero cases in recent weeks and have shut their borders with Victoria in an attempt to keep COVID-19 from spreading.

The relaxation of the rules on the Melbourne public housing estates relieved residents, many of whom have said they had been left without sufficient supplies and were delivered culturally inappropriate and expired food by the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS).

“I can’t keep my kids anymore inside. I can’t... I don’t think I can stay any more here, not allowed even an hour to play outside,” said Amina Yussuf, a Somali Australian mother who lives with her seven children in a two-bedroom apartment in one of the Melbourne towers whose strict lockdown is ending.

Somali Australian writer Najma Sambul posted a video announcement on Twitter from Australian Muslim Social Services Agency (AMSSA) youth worker Abdiqafar on Thursday.

“We did a job that the government couldn’t do.” - Abdiqafar, AMSSA youth worker

“I’m so happy for everyone being here,” he told AMSSA volunteers who have worked for five days straight coordinating a relief effort to get appropriate food donations into the buildings.

“I swear it would never have been possible if it wasn’t for every one of you here today.

“We’re just over the moon. AMSSA says thank you, the community says thank you ― we did a job that the government couldn’t do.”

Scenes out of @youthconnect01

THE COMMUNITY DID IT. #freethe9blocks. They people are free!!!! pic.twitter.com/oXi5tWJuM2 — Najma Sambul (@najsambul) July 9, 2020

Others have shared their reactions on social media with a mix of relief and concern for what will happen next:

Although we’re stoked to hear the news about the release of 8 of the 9 towers. We recognise that it’s imperative that the residents voices don’t get drowned out and forgotten in the midst of it all. pic.twitter.com/GLIutRKKj9 — wāni. (@wanifrombukavu) July 9, 2020

Watching this honestly gave me the most joy (and laughter) in forever. 8 down, 1 to go #freethe9blocks pic.twitter.com/jJV85ukdap — (g)old soul (@justafaiz) July 9, 2020

Public Housing was in crisis before the hard lockdown. We've been researching & advocating for years now with @savepublichous. This is the moment to change things, to build more, to abandon privatisation & stock transfers through renewal, & fund maintenance. #freethe9blocks — David Kelly ⚑ (@davelkelly) July 9, 2020

Let’s hand out massive fines to everyone who’s fled to their holiday homes on the Mornington Peninsula, and then funnel the money directly back to the residents of the public housing tower at 33 Alfred Street who will remain under a hard lockdown #ProgressivePolicing — Amos Roberts (@amosroberts) July 9, 2020

I feel sick watching it. Particularly outrageous that they’re picking on poor people. Here is their justification. https://t.co/qCAgGHo24D… And based on 27 cases out of 3000 people. Bet none of them have symptoms #freethe9blocks — Marie (@MarieLDarragh) July 9, 2020