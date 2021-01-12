CNN’s Brianna Keilar on Monday rebuked the Republicans who condemned Donald Trump during his 2016 election campaign, but went on to enable his dangerous behaviour that culminated in last week’s Capitol riot by a violent mob of his supporters.

The “Newsroom” anchor aired a supercut of old footage in which prominent Republicans ― including Senator Lindsey Graham, Senator Ted Cruz and White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany ― slammed Trump before he became president.

Keilar then noted that “all of those Republicans went on to broadly support or to work for Donald Trump’s administration, ignoring his nods to extremists, acting like they didn’t see his tweets, playing whataboutism with liberals instead of acknowledging the uniquely troubling nature of President Trump.”

“All of that emboldened him to fulfil the predictions of those very Republicans who sounded the alarm on Donald Trump and then pretended for years that it wasn’t going off,” she added.

“Before they were sycophants, they were psychics,” Keilar declared.

Watch the video here: