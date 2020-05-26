This article exists as part of the online archive for HuffPost Australia, which closed in 2021.
ABC News Reporter's Question About Biden's Coronavirus Mask Does Not Go Well

Twitter users slammed Terry Moran’s question as “staggeringly stupid” and “breathtakingly irresponsible.”

ABC News senior national correspondent Terry Moran faced fierce blowback on Twitter late Monday for asking this question about former Vice President Joe Biden:

Biden, the presumptive Democratic 2020 nominee, wore a face mask while laying a wreath at Delaware Memorial Bridge Veterans Memorial Park on Memorial Day.

Critics turned the tables on Moran, suggesting it was a bad look for him to be posing such a question. Many people noted how Biden was adhering to Delaware’s state rules of wearing a mask in public — unlike President Donald Trump, who has repeatedly refused to wear a mask.

One Twitter user, author Don Winslow, described Moran’s question as “staggeringly stupid.”

“It’s not a fashion accessory. It literally saves lives,” Winslow tweeted.

Many others argued the same:

