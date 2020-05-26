ABC News senior national correspondent Terry Moran faced fierce blowback on Twitter late Monday for asking this question about former Vice President Joe Biden:
Biden, the presumptive Democratic 2020 nominee, wore a face mask while laying a wreath at Delaware Memorial Bridge Veterans Memorial Park on Memorial Day.
Critics turned the tables on Moran, suggesting it was a bad look for him to be posing such a question. Many people noted how Biden was adhering to Delaware’s state rules of wearing a mask in public — unlike President Donald Trump, who has repeatedly refused to wear a mask.
One Twitter user, author Don Winslow, described Moran’s question as “staggeringly stupid.”
“It’s not a fashion accessory. It literally saves lives,” Winslow tweeted.
Many others argued the same:
