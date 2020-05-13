Twitter/Jimmy O. Yang 'Crazy Rich Asians' stars Chris Pang, Remy Hii and Jimmy O. Yang

Actor Remy Hii has shown his support towards ‘Crazy Rich Asians’ co-star Jimmy O. Yang’s new show in a super sweet and thoughtful way that has won the internet over.

The 34-year-old Australian star shared an Instagram post plugging his friend’s stand-up comedy special, telling fans there’s no excuse to miss it because he’s sharing the love (ie his streaming password).

“My best bud @funnyasiandude just released his stand up special on @amazonprimevideo ! It’s so good I signed up just to watch it, if you don’t have Amazon Prime DM me and I’ll share my login with you if you promise to watch it,” he wrote.

“Oh boy you’re about to get a whole lot of DMs,” one person commented, while another wrote, “I will watch it!! But dm you might sound a bit disturbing. Probs should get my own prime account”.

Jimmy, also known for his appearance on HBO’s ‘Silicon Valley’, recently spoke the racism towards Asian people amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“It’s extremely disheartening, especially because recently we’ve made so much representation progress,” he told The Last Laugh podcast, making reference to the 2018 film, ‘Crazy Rich Asians’.