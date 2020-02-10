Jane Fonda Hits 2020 Oscars In Recycled Gown After Swearing Off Clothing Purchases

Fonda has been arrested five times during “Fire Drill Fridays,” and has been photographed in the red coat during each apprehension. She had the coat slung over her arm Sunday as she made her way to the Dolby Theatre stage to present the award for Best Picture to “Parasite.”

Though Fonda’s “Grace and Frankie” filming schedule requires her to be based in Los Angeles, she has no plans to give up “Fire Drill Fridays.” Last week, she joined actor Joaquin Phoenix and other activists at the Los Angeles City Hall for a protest, and she has plans for more events around the nation with the goal of making the 2020 presidential election more climate-focused.