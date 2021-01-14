Rebel Wilson Recalls Terrifying Story Of Being Kidnapped At Gunpoint

Rebel Wilson has shared the “petrifying” moment she was kidnapped and held at gunpoint in Mozambique.

The Pitch Perfect star recalled her terrifying ordeal in the East African country while speaking to Ant Middleton on his Sky One programme Straight Talking.

The Australian star explained that she was with friends when their truck was ambushed by a group of men with guns.

“There was one time in Africa where I got kidnapped,” she said. “It was in rural Mozambique.

“We were on this cattle truck and these men came on another truck with a lot of guns. [They pulled up beside us] with the big guns and they were like, ‘Yeah, you’ve got to get off your truck’.”

Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP Rebel Wilson

Rebel and her friends were then taken to an isolated house “in the middle of nowhere” but the actor says she’s proud of how she handled the frightening situation.

“I felt like I was very good in the crisis,” the Cats star said. “I was like a team leader.”

Rebel continued: “They sat us down, and I said, ‘everybody link arms’, because I was petrified in the night that they might want to take one of the girls or something.

“Luckily we weren’t harmed and then the next day they came and said, ‘your truck is ready now. You can go go go’. We didn’t ask any questions.

“We just got back on that truck and got out of there and crossed the South African border a few hours later.”

Rebel also shared her theory as to why they were singled out, believing their kidnappers had hid drugs in their truck.

“I think maybe those guys, maybe, used us to smuggle illegal things in the bottom of the truck,” she said.

Understandably taken aback by Rebel’s revelation, Ant told her: “I was expecting you to say, ‘yeah I came face to face with a snake or a spider’, and then you tell me you got kidnapped at gunpoint.”