“I wasn’t valuing myself and telling myself negative things. That was hard. I’m trying to change those patterns. It makes me sad sometimes that I didn’t value myself enough before all of this to get healthy.”

While Rebel said wanting to “treat herself with respect” was a big reason for the transformation to her “goal weight”, she also credited the revelation that she’d been “overweight for 20 years” and her desire to freeze her eggs as factors for her yearlong journey.

With additional reporting by Carly Williams.