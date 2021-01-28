Rebel Wilson Strips To Her Undies After Reaching 'Goal Weight'

A month after revealing the strategies she used to “get healthy”, Rebel Wilson continued to share her wellness tips on Instagram by posting a selfie in her undies with a message about going to sleep early.

The Australian actor - who last year completed a “year of health” that saw her shed nearly 30kg - posted a snap in her underwear and a black t-shIrt with the message, “I’ll be in bed by 9pm”.

While getting to bed early is a good wellness hack, Rebel recently shared in-depth tips and strategies from her health journey in an hour-long Instagram Live video where she told fans she had failed to treat herself with “love and respect” in the past but was on her way to developing “self love”.

The 40-year-old said Hollywood had “in a way typecast” her to stay as “Fat Amy” from the ‘Pitch Perfect’ films.

“I wasn’t valuing myself and telling myself negative things. That was hard. I’m trying to change those patterns,” she added.

“It makes me sad sometimes that I didn’t value myself enough before all of this to get healthy.”

While Rebel said wanting to “treat herself with respect” was a big reason for the transformation to her “goal weight” of 75kg, she also credited the revelation that she’d been “overweight for 20 years” and a desire to freeze her eggs as factors for her year-long journey.

“I was at my skinniest when I had malaria when I almost died,” she said.

“When I came out of hospital everyone was like ‘Wow what did you do?’ I almost died so …

“I probably haven’t been the weight I am now since like high school, which has been interesting, but for 20 years I have been a bigger person.”

Rebel praised a simple walk as her go-to workout.

“I want you guys to know that the majority of the exercise that I’ve done this year has just been going out for a walk,” she said during the livestream.

“It’s the best way for me and my body type to metabolise fat.