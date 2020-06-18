Rebel Wilson Insists Royals 'Secretly Loved' Jibes About Princes Harry And Andrew At Baftas

Rebel Wilson has claimed the royal family were actually big fans of her jibes at their expense during this year’s Baftas.

The Pitch Perfect star stole the show with her speech in February, poking fun at controversies that had recently hit the royals.

Referencing the evening’s venue, the Royal Albert Hall, Rebel remarked: “It is really great to be here at the Royal Andrew... Royal Harry... Royal Phillip... this royal palace place.”

All this with Duke and Duchess of Cambridge in the front row, no less.

However, speaking to The Sun, Rebel has insisted that she has inside knowledge that the royals actually rather enjoyed her jokes.

“I did speak to Kate and William’s private secretary after the Baftas and all seemed fine,” she claimed. “I mean, obviously, I’m not a malicious person either. My goal is not to try to take down someone, especially at the Baftas.

“But I’m also very cheeky and I like to just sometimes say stuff.”

Rebel also claimed to be “friends with someone in the royal family”, who told her “all the royals have a great sense of humour and they secretly love it”.

The comedy actor’s speech came when she introduced the Best Director category, poking fun at the lack of female nominees, coronavirus and her performance in the critically-derided Cats.

“I’m not sure if anyone has been across the controversy, but this year there has been a distinct lack of nominations for felines,” Rebel told the audience.