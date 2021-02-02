‘Stand Down Now’: TV Presenter Slams Eddie McGuire’s Reaction To Collingwood Racism Report

Studio 10 Narelda Jacobs delivered a scathing review of Collingwood president Eddie McGuire's response to a report into racism at his club.

Collingwood’s long-serving president McGuire told reporters in a rambling press conference on Monday it was “an historic and proud day” for the club after an independent review found racism had resulted in “profound and enduring harm to First Nations and African players.”

In a 50-minute media conference, that football commentators dubbed a “dumpster fire”, McGuire and senior Collingwood executives said the club would address the report’s recommendations but denied it was a “racist club”. The word sorry was not mentioned throughout the entire conference.

At one point McGuire said: “We do a lot of great things here, and this is great”, referring to the report that was commissioned by the club.

“He was on the defensive, saying that this is our moment of pride for the club, instead of saying the word pride, it’s the club’s shame,” Jacobs said during a segment on ‘Studio 10’ on Tuesday, while pointing out McGuire held the press conference at the same time the Western Australia premier gave an update on Perth’s hard lockdown - in an attempt to “bury” the story.

“At no time did he show any understanding of what happened, any genuine effort to rectify what had happened, and this is evident in the fact that Collingwood don’t have any Indigenous players, not one First Nations player in their planning group for 2021.”

At the club’s annual general meeting on Tuesday McGuire admitted he chose the wrong words. “I got it wrong. I said it was a proud day, and it wasn’t,” he said.

Like many media commentators, Jacobs went on to say that McGuire’s time as president is up.

“They missed the mark and Eddie’s time has come,” she said. “He needs to stand down now.”

The ’Do Better Report’ found the club guilty of “distinct” and “egregious systemic racism” and said there was “a gap between what the club stands for and what it does”, while its processes for dealing with internal reports of racism were inadequate.

Former Collingwood Magpies player Heritier Lumumba, who initiated the report, labelled the AFL club’s response to the findings as “cowardice” and “delusional”.

Brazil-born Lumumba, who said he endured a “culture of racist jokes” while playing at Collingwood from 2005-14, said the response showed the club did not accept the findings of the report.

“What I saw was a clear case of cowardice,” Lumumba told ABC radio on Tuesday.

“It was a clear case of a football club that is delusional.

“They keep pointing to courage and they’re the ones who are leading the charge (against racism). No, they are absolutely not the ones leading the charge.”

1) I’m grateful to all the people who have reached out to me in support - including CFC members and supporters - as well as all those who have challenged the Collingwood Football Club’s bizarre response to their own report finding them guilty of systemic racism. — Héritier Lumumba (@iamlumumba) February 1, 2021

Former Collingwood player Tony Armstrong, an Indigenous Australian footballer who played six games for Collingwood in 2014-15, also criticised the team’s response.

“It was disappointing that (the media conference) didn’t open with an apology,” Armstrong told The Age newspaper.

“Very disappointing ... Also, they never said they were racist. It would have been great (had they done so).”

AFL Chief Executive Gillon McLachlan said on Monday the league would review the report’s findings before taking action.

Darrian Traynor via Getty Images Collingwood President Eddie McGuire speaks to the media at Collingwood Magpies AFL press conference at the Glasshouse Event Space on February 01, 2021 in Melbourne, Australia.

Other media commentators took to social to reacted to the McGuire and Collingwood press conference:

Asked whether this is a humbling day for him, Collingwood President Eddie McGuire says it’s a ‘day of pride’. A report has uncovered systemic racism at the AFL Club. @abcnews — Michael Rowland (@mjrowland68) February 1, 2021

Just cut the head off the snake already. It’s poison has infected too many already. https://t.co/iu3Nc5S1Vt — Lidia Thorpe (@lidia__thorpe) February 1, 2021

A "historic and proud day"!?!? You have to be kidding me. This is NOT how you respond to findings of systemic racism in the organisation you lead #EddiesGottaGo pic.twitter.com/3aDfs3d52C — Mehreen Faruqi (@MehreenFaruqi) February 1, 2021

This is incredible, truly. They have spun this to make themselves sound like world leaders, bench-mark setters. They're only talking today because the report was leaked, not released by them. — Vince Rugari (@VinceRugari) February 1, 2021

just havin' a laugh, muckin' about and putting this back out there https://t.co/wLfLKor2Co — James Fosdike (@JamesFosdike) February 1, 2021

Ed, if you can't see there are wider problems with the culture at Collingwood, you are part of the problem and part of the reason it persists — Amy Remeikis (@AmyRemeikis) February 1, 2021