Oprah Winfrey clarified in a new interview on “CBS This Morning” on Monday that the racist “concerns” raised by members of the royal family about Archie’s skin colour prior to his birth were not made by either The Queen and Prince Philip.

During Winfrey’s appearance on the morning show, Gayle King asked her about the “jaw-dropping moment” when Meghan Markle and Prince Harry brought up the comments about their son in their bombshell interview with Winfrey on Sunday night.

“You asked Harry about it when he came out ― he did not tell you who it was,” the CBS This Morning co-anchor said. “Did you all have another conversation about it? Because that was something that ― it’s a big guessing game all around the world: ‘Who was it? Who was it? Who was it?’ And I thought it was very touching that Harry is still choosing to protect the identity of whoever that was.”

“Yes, and he did not share the identity with me, but he wanted to make sure that I knew ― and if I had the opportunity to share it ― that it was not his grandmother or his grandfather [who] were a part of those conversations.” Winfrey said. “He did not tell me who were a part of those conversations.”

“As you can see, I tried to get that answer ― on camera and off,” she added.

The Duchess of Sussex told the media mogul on Sunday night that she also wouldn’t reveal who made the comments about “how dark” her son’s skin would be.

“I think that would be very damaging to them,” Meghan said, adding that the conversations never took place with her, only with Harry.

Harry, who later joined his wife and Winfrey in the interview, described the conversations as “awkward.”

“I was a little bit shocked,” he said.

