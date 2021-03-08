This article exists as part of the online archive for HuffPost Australia, which closed in 2021.
News

Racist Comments About Archie Not Made By The Queen Or Prince Philip, Oprah Reveals

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex previously revealed certain members of the royal family had "concerns and conversations" about their son's skin color before he was born.

Oprah Winfrey clarified in a new interview on “CBS This Morning” on Monday that the racist “concerns” raised by members of the royal family about Archie’s skin colour prior to his birth were not made by either The Queen and Prince Philip.

During Winfrey’s appearance on the morning show, Gayle King asked her about the “jaw-dropping moment” when Meghan Markle and Prince Harry brought up the comments about their son in their bombshell interview with Winfrey on Sunday night.

Prince Harry Reveals Why Royal Family Turned On Meghan — And It Has To Do With Australia

“You asked Harry about it when he came out ― he did not tell you who it was,” the CBS This Morning co-anchor said. “Did you all have another conversation about it? Because that was something that ― it’s a big guessing game all around the world: ‘Who was it? Who was it? Who was it?’ And I thought it was very touching that Harry is still choosing to protect the identity of whoever that was.”

“Yes, and he did not share the identity with me, but he wanted to make sure that I knew ― and if I had the opportunity to share it ― that it was not his grandmother or his grandfather [who] were a part of those conversations.” Winfrey said. “He did not tell me who were a part of those conversations.”

“As you can see, I tried to get that answer ― on camera and off,” she added.

The Duchess of Sussex told the media mogul on Sunday night that she also wouldn’t reveal who made the comments about “how dark” her son’s skin would be.

“I think that would be very damaging to them,” Meghan said, adding that the conversations never took place with her, only with Harry.

Harry, who later joined his wife and Winfrey in the interview, described the conversations as “awkward.”

“I was a little bit shocked,” he said.

Bombshells from Oprah, Harry and Meghan’s interview:

Never miss a thing. Sign up to HuffPost Australia’s weekly newsletter for the latest news, exclusives and guides to achieving the good life.

Suggest a correction
Arts and EntertainmentcelebritiesRoyal FamiliesMeghan, Duchess of SussexNews
This article exists as part of the online archive for HuffPost Australia. Certain site features have been disabled. If you have questions or concerns, please check our FAQ or contact support@huffpost.com.