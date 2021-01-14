Trump's Hometown Newspaper Has People Giggling Over Its Silly Impeachment Headline

The Queens Daily Eagle, a New York City newspaper, managed to find the local angle Wednesday after borough native Donald Trump was impeached for the second time in his presidency.

“Queens man impeached ― again,” the paper’s headline read.

The local newspaper has previously made waves with its cheeky coverage of the president, who was born and raised in the Queens neighbourhood of Jamaica Estates.

After Trump’s December 2019 impeachment, the newspaper’s headline read: “Queens man impeached.” And in November 2020, when Trump lost the presidential election, the Daily Eagle published an article titled “Queens man evicted.”

The latest story began: “A Queens-born real estate developer made history Wednesday when he became the first U.S. president ever impeached twice.”

Readers on social media were delighted by the Daily Eagle’s new headline. One person called it “art,” and another said it “wins the internet tonight.” “In local news...” another individual wrote. Many simply celebrated local journalism.

The House of Representatives vote to impeach Trump again took place a week after he sparked a riot at the US Capitol, preceded by months of making false claims about the election he ultimately lost. The House voted 232 to 197 in favour of a single article of impeachment accusing him of inciting insurrection. Ten Republicans joined Democrats in supporting the resolution.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has signalled that he won’t reconvene the Senate in an emergency session, which means Trump’s impeachment trial will likely not conclude until after President-elect Joe Biden has been sworn in.