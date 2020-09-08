Never miss a thing. Sign up to HuffPost Australia’s weekly newsletter for the latest news, exclusives and guides to achieving the good life.

One of Queen Elizabeth’s country estates is opening up its grounds later this month for a weekend of drive-in movies.

Starting September 25, visitors will be able to drive to Sandringham ― the queen’s property in Norfolk ― and check out classics like ‘Grease,’ ‘Moana,’ ‘Toy Story,’ ‘The Greatest Showman,’ ‘A Star Is Born,’ ‘Rocketman’ and ’1917.′

Tickets cost around $40, while popcorn, alcohol, soda and food from street vendors will be available during the showings.

Anyone hoping for a sneak peek of the queen will be slightly disappointed, as Her Majesty is currently quarantining at Balmoral ― her estate in Scotland ― for her annual summer stay.

Earlier this summer, Balmoral was overrun with visitors who wouldn’t stop relieving themselves all over the grounds of the 50,000-acre property in Aberdeenshire after public toilets were closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Max Mumby/Indigo via Getty Images General view of Sandringham House, Queen Elizabeth II's country retreat, at Sandringham on August 30, 2011, in King's Lynn, England.

Staff were forced to tweet instructions on how and where people should go to the bathroom and then clean up their area.

“If you need to pee, please do so at least 30 meters from lochs or streams,” Balmoral Castle workers wrote at the time. “If you need to defecate, do so as far away as possible from buildings, paths, water courses and farm animals. Bury [feces] in a shallow hole and replace the turf.”

Let’s hope the lavatory situation is a bit better this time around. If the Sandringham Estate decides to bring back the drive-in next year, the staff may be able to consider some programs from two Hollywood producers they know well ― Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Chris Jackson via Getty Images Her Majesty would love for you to stop by for a movie night.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex confirmed last week that they signed an exclusive production deal with Netflix and their as-yet-unnamed production company. The royal couple are set to make films, scripted series, documentaries, features and children’s programming as part of the agreement.