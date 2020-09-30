Proud Boys Member Arrested On Assault Charges After Trump Told Hate Group: 'Stand By'

“We’ll grow this group of patriots and we’ll never back down,” Swinney said in one of the chats. “If we win, it will make more patriots come to the next rally. We just need to go there and we’ll beat them. We’ll have enough to crush them at some point.”

When asked about his calls for violence, Swinney told HuffPost at the time that Proud Boys members are “warriors” and that “Choir boys don’t go up against people like [anti-fascists]. It takes a person with a certain type of mindset.”

Swinney’s bail has been set at more than $500,000, according to jail records.