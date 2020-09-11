Pro Wrestling Icon Mick Foley Has One Scathing Question For Trump Supporters

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley says he didn’t intend to get too political ahead of November’s election, in which President Donald Trump is facing off against former Vice President Joe Biden. That changed on Wednesday amid revelations that Trump knew how dangerous the coronavirus was, yet lied to the public about it earlier this year and repeatedly downplayed the threat.

“There is simply TOO MUCH to lose to stay quiet,” Foley wrote on Twitter.

He then shared a tweet with audio of Trump’s confession along with a question for the president’s supporters:

#TrumpKew - and now YOU KNOW #TrumpKnew



Explain to me, anyone, how you can continue to support this man. https://t.co/OAs6jMUF0n — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) September 9, 2020

Foley, who has wrestled under the names Cactus Jack and Mankind, among others, added:

I did not intend to get THIS involved in the 2020 election...but there is simply TOO MUCH to lose to stay quiet



If he loses these states - #ARIZONA #GEORGIA #TEXAS #NorthCarolina - this President is through.



Please donate now: https://t.co/mfEpeZP9Xxhttps://t.co/bt7mVAoFrx — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) September 10, 2020

He later thanked those who responded.

Foley was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2013, the same year Trump was given the honor. Last summer, Foley posted a video to Trump urging him to speed up coronavirus testing programs:

Dear @realDonaldTrump



Mr President, we have a testing problem. Can you please take 33 seconds out of your busy day to watch my video?



Sincerely,



Mick Foley pic.twitter.com/Dp6l4bsENd — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) July 20, 2020

Over the weekend, Foley called out people who refuse to wear a mask: