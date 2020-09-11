Pro Wrestling Icon Mick Foley Has One Scathing Question For Trump Supporters

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley says he didn’t intend to get too political ahead of November’s election, in which President Donald Trump is facing off against former Vice President Joe Biden. That changed on Wednesday amid revelations that Trump knew how dangerous the coronavirus was, yet lied to the public about it earlier this year and repeatedly downplayed the threat.
“There is simply TOO MUCH to lose to stay quiet,” Foley wrote on Twitter.
He then shared a tweet with audio of Trump’s confession along with a question for the president’s supporters:
Foley, who has wrestled under the names Cactus Jack and Mankind, among others, added:
He later thanked those who responded.
Foley was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2013, the same year Trump was given the honor. Last summer, Foley posted a video to Trump urging him to speed up coronavirus testing programs:
Over the weekend, Foley called out people who refuse to wear a mask:
