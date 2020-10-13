“I thought this was super cool of @selenagomez to show she’s confident of who she is and what she went through after finding it difficult to show her scar,” Eugenie said on her Instagram story last week.

“Let’s be proud of our uniqueness,” she said.

Eugenie later added the story to an Instagram highlight on her page called “Beautiful Scars,” where she shares and praises others who bravely share their scars.