Prince William Won't Watch 'Tiger King' For A Very Funny Reason

Prince William joined forces with famed English actor and comedian Stephen Fry for a funny video skit on Thursday, in honour of BBC One’s charity special “The Big Night In.”

During the show, which was put on to thank essential workers and raise money to fight the coronavirus pandemic, the Duke of Cambridge joined a video call with Fry. The actor revived his old character Lord Melchett from the ’80s sitcom “Blackadder” for the special.

Together, the two joked about the difficulties of Zoom calls, “nightmare” home schooling and even current TV shows.

“By the way, have you seen anything good on TV? It’s hell without ‘EastEnders,’” William said, referring to the iconic BBC soap opera, which has cut back its broadcast schedule during the pandemic.

“Isn’t it? They tell me ‘Tiger King’ is rather good,” Fry said, referencing the Netflix documentary that took the world by storm.

“Yes, uh ― I tend to avoid shows about royalty,” William said with a straight face and a nod. It’s true ― the duke has said before that he doesn’t watch “The Crown.”

The duke then rushed to gather his family to lead them in applause for essential workers but suggested he had to round up a few items of clothing, too.

“Let me just see if I can find my sock. And my shoes. And my trousers!” the royal quipped before they all stepped outside to begin clapping.

Kate Middleton, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and little Prince Louis all stepped outside the family’s Anmer Hall home to clap for the National Health Service and other care providers.

Comic Relief via Getty Images William, Kate, Louis, Charlotte and George clap for health care workers as part of the BBC Children In Need and Comic Relief "Big Night In" on April 23.

Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, also released a video as part of their nation’s Clap for Our Carers effort. It shows the two walking out of their home in Scotland before they begin to cheer. Toward the end, Camilla starts to have a little fun with the clapping and gets a beat going.

“The Duke and Duchess of Rothesay have joined the nation once again to show their continued appreciation and support for all the NHS staff and other key workers on the frontline of the battle against coronavirus,” said the tweet from the two, which used one of their Scottish titles. “Thank you!”