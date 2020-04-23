Prince Louis Hams It Up In Truly Adorable 2nd Birthday Portraits

Kate Middleton and Prince William rang in Prince Louis’ second birthday by giving royal fans the best gift possible: new photos of the little one.

And it’s hard to believe just how grown up he is!

“Sharing a sneak peek of Prince Louis’s handiwork ahead of his second birthday!” Kensington Palace said on Instagram Wednesday. “We are pleased to share images ahead of Prince Louis’s second birthday tomorrow, taken by The Duchess this April.”

PA

Louis is spending his birthday, which falls on Thursday, with his family at home, and staying occupied by playing outside, baking, and likely listening to his mom and dad homeschool his siblings.

He’ll also probably get some birthday wishes over the phone, as Kate and William revealed in an interview with BBC Breakfast last week that they’ve begun video chatting with family members.

PA

PA

PA

“It’s been a really good way of keeping in touch and seeing each other,” William told BBC, while Kate added, “I think your father, and my parents and our families ... have really loved keeping in touch with the children, because they know it’s really hard.”

The last time we saw little Louis, he was standing alongside Prince George and Princess Charlotte in a sweet video made as part of the Clap For Our Carers campaign, which thanks those on the front lines of the fight against COVID-19.

On Tuesday, Queen Elizabeth celebrated her 94th birthday, but without the pomp and circumstance of years past.

Usually, flags are raised and there is a ceremonial gun salute to honor Her Majesty, but all of that was canceled this year, as the monarch continues to self-isolate at Windsor Castle with Prince Philip.

Nevertheless, Buckingham Palace still posted a birthday message on behalf of Queen Elizabeth and shared footage of her as a young girl, playing with her sister Princess Margaret: