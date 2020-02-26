Prince Harry Wants You To Just Call Him 'Harry'

Prince Harry is back in the UK and doing things his way.

The Duke of Sussex arrived in his home country on a commercial flight Tuesday for his last appearances as a working royal before he and Meghan Markle officially step back from the monarchy on March 31.

Harry attended a working summit Wednesday for Travalyst, the sustainable travel initiative he launched last year, in Edinburgh, Scotland. Before he spoke, former Labour adviser and broadcaster Ayesha Hazarika told the crowd that the prince wanted to be introduced and referred to as just “Harry.”

“He’s made it clear that we are all just to call him Harry,” Hazarika said, according to Hello magazine. “So, ladies and gentlemen, please give a big, warm, Scottish welcome to Harry.”

ANDREW MILLIGAN via Getty Images Prince Harry arrives to attend a sustainable tourism summit at the Edinburgh International Conference Centre in Edinburgh on Feb. 26.

WPA Pool via Getty Images The Duke of Sussex receives a hug as he greets guests at a sustainable tourism summi on Feb. 26, 2020 in Edinburgh, Scotland.

Harry began his speech by thanking Visit Scotland, the Edinburgh International Conference Centre and his Travalyst partners. He spoke about the power of bringing together the founders of the initiative (Booking.com, Ctrip, Skyscanner, TripAdvisor and Visa) and how he hopes the group will impact the travel industry.

“I want to help create a platform where all of us concerned about these issues can work together, where competitors can unite and incentivize a positive systemic change,” Harry said in video captured by royal reporter Omid Scobie. “There’s a reason why this hasn’t been tried before, but with our partners we have the best shot.”

“I want to help create a platform where all of us concerned about these issues can work together, where competitors can unite and incentivise a positive systemic change. There’s a reason why this hasn’t been tried before, but with our partners we have the best shot.” — Harry pic.twitter.com/AoMxxyyR9p — Omid Scobie (@scobie) February 26, 2020

Meghan and Harry’s Instagram account, Sussex Royal, also posted about Travalyst’s mission “to ensure the industry can better support communities that face increasing challenges of overcrowding, pollution, and the climate emergency.”

“Supporting these communities means preserving these destinations for everyone,” the post said.

On Friday, Harry is set to make an appearance alongside Jon Bon Jovi at Abbey Road Studios for a special recording of the rocker’s song, “Unbroken,” with the Invictus Choir.

Bon Jovi hilariously called Harry “the artist formerly known as Prince” ― foreshadowing his Travalyst introduction ― during a radio interview on BBC Radio 2’s The Zoe Ball Breakfast Show on Tuesday.