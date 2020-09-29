Never miss a thing. Sign up to HuffPost Australia’s weekly newsletter for the latest news, exclusives and guides to achieving the good life.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have denied reports that they are to appear in a new reality show as part of their deal with Netflix.

On Monday, The Sun reported that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex would be appearing in a “fly on the wall”-type series which would “give people a glimpse into their lives”.

Within a few hours, the reports had sparked plenty of conversation in the media, particularly as the couple are known for valuing their privacy.

However, a spokesperson for Harry and Meghan has now dismissed the claims that they will be filming their own reality series.

zz/KGC-107/STAR MAX/IPx Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

“The duke and duchess are not taking part in any reality shows,” their representative said.

A Netflix spokesperson previously said: “The couple already has several projects in development, including an innovative nature docu-series and an animated series that celebrates inspiring women but we are not disclosing any of the programming slate at this time.”

Earlier this month, it was reported that Harry and Meghan had signed a deal with Netflix, which will see them producing “documentaries, docu-series, feature films, scripted shows and children’s programming”, all of which will be exclusive to the streaming giant.

They said at the time: “Our focus will be on creating content that informs but also gives hope.

“As new parents, making inspirational family programming is also important to us.”

Karwai Tang via Getty Images Harry and Meghan at the Royal Variety Performance in 2018

The pair also said that they were specifically hoping to help “share impactful content that unlocks action”, thanks to Netflix’s global platform.

It was first reported that Netflix had been hoping to secure a deal with Harry and Meghan back in January, shortly after they announced their intention to take a step back from their royal duties.