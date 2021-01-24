Prince Harry Breaks Silence On Report He And Meghan Markle Are Quitting Social Media

In the Fast Company interview, the Duke of Sussex was also asked about the online harassment he and Meghan faced in the UK, which they’ve endured from the very start of their courtship.

“I was really surprised to witness how my story had been told one way, my wife’s story had been told one way, and then our union sparked something that made the telling of that story very different,” the 36-year-old said. “That false narrative became the mothership for all of the harassment you’re referring to. It wouldn’t have even begun had our story just been told truthfully.”

The Duchess of Sussex, 39, has previously spoken about the “almost unsurvivable” online hate she faced while on maternity leave in 2019. Meghan said she was told she “was the most trolled person in the entire world ― male or female.”

In addition to personal harassment, Harry spoke about the dangers of disinformation online and how it contributed to the deadly US Capitol riot in Washington on January 6.

“We have seen time and again what happens when the real-world cost of misinformation is disregarded. There is no way to downplay this,” the duke said. “There was a literal attack on democracy in the United States, organised on social media, which is an issue of violent extremism.”

“We are losing loved ones to conspiracy theories, losing a sense of self because of the barrage of mistruths, and at the largest scale, losing our democracies. The magnitude of this cannot be overstated, as noted even by the defectors who helped build these platforms,” Harry added.