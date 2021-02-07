Could a “Carpool Ka-royal-aoke” be in the cards?

Prince Harry was spotted filming on the upper deck of a Los Angeles tour bus with “Late Late Show” host James Corden on Friday.

And no, Rob Lowe, the British royal did not appear to be sporting a ponytail.

TMZ shared a video of the pair on board the bus with a camera crew.

They sat several seats apart, presumably to socially distance because of the coronavirus pandemic. Photographs of them together have also been published on the websites of multiple British newspapers.

It’s unclear what they were recording. CBS did not immediately respond to HuffPost’s request for further information.

Corden has, however, had a slew of A-list guests take part in the “Carpool Karaoke” segment in the past, with even then-first lady Michelle Obama participating in 2016.

Prince Harry Rolling and Recording with James Corden in Hollywood https://t.co/m3Wp4tjFrZ — TMZ (@TMZ) February 6, 2021

Corden and his wife, Julia Carey, attended Harry’s wedding to Meghan Markle in 2018. Corden emceed the private reception in a Tudor costume.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex revealed their unprecedented plan to step back from royal duties in January 2020, a move dubbed “Megxit.” They are now living with son Archie in Montecito, California.