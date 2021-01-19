Prince Harry 'Heartbroken' Over His Rift With Royal Family, Friend Says

Prince Harry is “heartbroken” over his situation with the royal family, his close friend and journalist Tom Bradby said in an interview on Sunday.

Bradby’s interview aired just after the one-year anniversary of Harry and Meghan Markle’s unprecedented decision to step back from the royal family to pursue financial freedom and a new life in North America.

“There’s been a huge amount over the last year that I can’t talk about and don’t want to talk about,” the ITV presenter said on the network’s “Love Your Weekend” program. “And an awful lot of what’s been said is just kind of not accurate, not right.”

“So are they unhappy? No, I think they are content,” Bradby said of the Sussexes, who now reside in California. “The things they are doing they are quite excited by. I think he is heartbroken by the situation with his family, you don’t necessarily need to have knowledge to know that, but I think it is true.”

Asked if he was alluding to the reported rift between Harry and his brother, Prince William, Bradby said that “the situation with the family clearly isn’t ideal and it has been a very difficult year for them all.”

“To some extent, I felt a little bit caught in the middle of them with that documentary,” the newscaster said, referencing the 2019 ITV documentary he participated in with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, called “Harry & Meghan: An African Journey.”

“Which is a deeply uncomfortable place to be, and that is, in a way, why I am always reluctant to say anything more because I don’t want to make anything worse or get in between anything or anything like that,” Bradby added.

Max Mumby/Indigo via Getty Images The Duke of Sussex and Duke of Cambridge mark the centenary of the Royal Air Force from the balcony of Buckingham Palace on July 10, 2018.

Reports began surfacing in 2019 that William and Harry were at odds with each other. The Duke of Sussex himself later addressed rift rumors while speaking with Bradby for the ITV documentary.

“We are brothers. We will always be brothers,” Harry said. “We are certainly on different paths at the moment, but I will always be there for him as I know he will always be there for me.”

“The majority of the stuff is created out of nothing,” he added. “But as brothers, you know, you have good days, you have bad days.”

In his most recent interview over the weekend, Bradby again reiterated that Harry and Meghan are “pretty happy, actually, but I think they wrestle with their position in life.”

“I think they all do,” he said. “I think William does, too. I don’t think he finds it easy.”

A year after leaving senior royal life behind, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex remain active with their patronages overseas and also volunteer and work with organizations close to their new home in Montecito in Santa Barbara, California.

In honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday, the couple recently donated lunches to the veteran-focused nonprofit The Mission Continues.

“In honor of this day of service, and in recognition of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and all that he stood for, we want to send our thanks and gratitude to the team at The Mission Continues,” the Sussexes wrote in a note included with the meals they sent the LA Service Platoon that The Mission Continues shared on Instagram.

“Thank you for your service, today and every day. We look forward to joining you soon!”