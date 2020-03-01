Prince Harry And Bon Jovi Is The Musical Collaboration We Didn't Know We Needed

Here’s something you won’t have expected to hear today – Prince Harry has been in the recording studio with Jon Bon Jovi.

The Duke of Sussex returned to the UK from Canada this week to team up with the rocker as he records a charity single for the royal’s Invictus Games Foundation.

Harry and Bon Jovi were pictured at the world famous Abbey Road Studios on Friday, where the prince couldn’t resist getting behind the mic.

PA Prince Harry meets Jon Bon Jovi during his visit Abbey Road Studios

Harry posted a video on the Sussex Royal Instagram account showing them together in the recording booth with headphones on and Bon Jovi on guitar.

But just before they started to sing, the video ended.

Harry teased: “I said I’ll give it a shot... Stay tuned for more to come later...”

The duke was also heard joking with an engineer: “We’ve been gargling next door, so we’re ready to go.”

Engineer Obie O’Brien, Jon’s long-term friend and producer, was waiting to talk the prince through the process of re-recording the 2019 Bon Jovi single Unbroken with the Invictus Games Choir.

The single is in aid of the Invictus Games Foundation which oversees the development of the Invictus Games, the international multi-sport event for injured or sick military personnel founded by Harry.

Unbroken was created by Jon Bon Jovi to shine a spotlight on veterans living with post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and honour their service.

The musician has a close affinity with the military as both his parents served in the US Marine Corps.

HANNAH MCKAY via Getty Images Harry and Bon Jovi in the studio

WPA Pool via Getty Images Harry met members of the Invictus Games Choir as they recorded a single for the Invictus Games Foundation

Harry’s appearance at the Abbey Road Studios – where The Beatles famously recorded during the 1960s – forms part of a series of royal engagements, which are likely to be his last before he steps down from royal duties on 31 March.

At an event on Wednesday on behalf of his sustainable travel initiative, Travalyst, the prince insisted on just being introduced as just “Harry”, rather than his royal title.