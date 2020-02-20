Prince Andrew Gets Royal Birthday Wishes Amid Jeffrey Epstein Scandal

“To date, Prince Andrew has provided zero cooperation,” Berman said at a press conference in January. The Associated Press reported that this is the first time investigators have acknowledged that they sought and failed to obtain information from the Duke of York.

And despite the duke’s intention to step back from royal life, Andrew recently met with China’s ambassador to the U.K., Liu Xiaoming, to pass on a message from the queen.

Liu shared the message and picture from the engagement, which showed Andrew with ex-wife Fergie; his eldest daughter, Princess Beatrice; and Beatrice’s fiancé, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.