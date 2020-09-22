Never miss a thing. Sign up to HuffPost Australia’s weekly newsletter for the latest news, exclusives and guides to achieving the good life.

Bindi Irwin has revealed the gender of the child she is expecting with husband Chandler Powell.

In an Instagram post shared on Tuesday, the 22-year-old daughter of late wildlife expert Steve Irwin shared a photo of her snuggling up to a tortoise, while Chandler held an ultrasound scan.

“Baby girl, you are our world,” Bindi wrote alongside the snap. “Our beautiful daughter is now about the same size as a hatchling Aldabra tortoise and is as healthy as can be. We can’t wait for her arrival next year.”

Her younger brother Robert was very excited, commenting, “I can’t wait to meet my niece!”

Last month Bindi announced her pregnancy on social media, revealing she was in her first trimester and wanted fans “to be part of our journey from the beginning of this new life chapter”.

“Baby Wildlife Warrior due 2021,” she tweeted alongside a photo of the parents-to-be holding up a cute shirt for the baby.

“Becoming a dad is the highlight of my life,” wrote Chandler, who tied the knot with Bindi in March in a ceremony that was pared back due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“I cannot wait to embark on this new adventure and life chapter with my gorgeous wife,” he added. “Bee, you’re going to be the most amazing mother.”

Bindi’s mum, Terri Irwin, tweeted it was “the best day ever!”

“While I wish that Steve was here to share this beautiful moment, I know that he would be so proud,” she wrote

Steve Irwin, known as ‘The Crocodile Hunter’, died in 2006 after being stabbed by a stingray.