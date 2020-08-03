Portia de Rossi Breaks Silence About Ellen DeGeneres Workplace Scandal

Portia de Rossi has broken her silence on the workplace scandal currently enveloping her wife Ellen DeGeneres.

On Monday, the actor expressed her support for the talk show host with an Instagram post that read: “I Stand With Ellen.”

In the post, de Rossi added this comment to supporters: “To all our fans....we see you. Thank you for your support. #stopbotattacks”

It is unknown what de Rossi meant by including the #stopbotattacks hashtag, but she was responding to a series of stories by BuzzFeed alleging rampant sexual misconduct on DeGeneres’ show and claims that employees “faced racism, fear, and intimidation” on a regular basis.

Since “be kind to each other” is a big part of DeGeneres’ brand, the talk show host later issued an apology to employees saying she was unaware of the negative work environment and promising to correct the issues.

However, former producer Hedda Muskat told The Wrap that the comedian allowed a “culture of fear” from the show’s beginning.

Muskat added that she had never seen such “toxic host” behavior and described one incident involving former executive producer Ed Glavin, who started screaming at a staffer during a meeting. Instead of saying something to stop the abuse, Muskat alleges, DeGeneres “crossed her legs up on the chair and she said, ‘Well, I guess every production needs their dog.’”