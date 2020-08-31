Los Angeles County prosecutors have filed 20 additional counts of sexual assault and groping against porn actor Ron Jeremy.

In June, the 67-year-old porn star was accused of sexually assaulting four women in West Hollywood between 2014 and 2019.

Although he pleaded not guilty, news of Jeremy’s arrest led dozens of additional women to contact law enforcement with their own accusations.

He is now charged with a total of 28 counts of sexual violence in Los Angeles County, according to the Los Angeles Times.

The amended criminal complaint adds six counts of sexual battery by restraint, five counts of forcible rape, three counts of forcible oral copulation, two counts of forcible penetration by a foreign object, and a count each of sodomy, assault with intent to commit rape, penetration of a foreign object on an unconscious or sleeping victim, and lewd conduct with a 15-year-old girl, according to CBS Los Angeles.

The allegations against Jeremy span from 2006 to 2020 against women ages 15 to 54, the station reported.

In the latest allegation, a 21-year-old woman said the actor assaulted her outside of a Hollywood business this past New Year’s Day.

Jeremy was scheduled to be arraigned on Monday for the additional charges, according to The Wrap.

If convicted, he faces up to 250 years to life in prison.