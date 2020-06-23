Porn Actor Ron Jeremy Accused of Raping 3 Women, Sexually Assaulting Another

Hoo-Me.com/MediaPunch/IPx Ron Jeremy has previously said he "would never rape anyone."

Porn star Ron Jeremy has been charged with allegedly raping three women and sexually assaulting another in West Hollywood, California, since 2014.

The 67-year-old actor is scheduled to be arraigned in a downtown Los Angeles courtroom Tuesday afternoon on an eight-count criminal complaint, according to NBC Los Angeles.

Jeremy faces three counts each of forcible rape and forcible penetration by a foreign object and one count each of forcible oral copulation and sexual battery, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office said in a news release.

DA Jackie Lacey’s office is accusing Jeremy, whose real name is Ron Jeremy Hyatt, of raping a 25-year-old woman at a West Hollywood home in 2014 and sexually assaulting two women, ages 33 and 46, on separate occasions in 2017 at a West Hollywood bar. In addition, he is accused of raping a 30-year-old woman at the same bar last July.

Prosecutors said they declined another case from 2016 due to insufficient evidence.

They plan to ask for bail in the amount of $6.6 million at Tuesday afternoon’s arraignment. If convicted of all charges, Jeremy could receive a maximum sentence of 90 years to life in state prison.

Jeremy has previously been accused of sexual assault and has been banned from most adult industry events since 2018.

Adult film actresses Jay Taylor and Danica Dane alleged in Rolling Stone in 2017 that he had digitally penetrated them at adult industry conventions without their consent. Taylor also accused Jeremy of attempting to penetrate her with the “tip of his penis,” she said. Adult film performers Ginger Lynn and Jennifer Steele accused Jeremy of rape both on and off porn sets.

Jeremy denied those allegations to Rolling Stone in 2017, calling them “pure lies or buyers remorse.” He added: