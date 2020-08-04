Tech Giants Won't Run Anti-Trump Ad Showing Police Brutality In America

Yet according to the PACs behind it, Google refused to allow the ad to be used on its platforms, while Hulu and Verizon, which owns HuffPost’s parent company, also had issues with it. (Facebook is one of the companies to approve the ad with no changes.)

In a statement to The Washington Post , Google says it blocked the ad because of its “shocking and disturbing content.”

“We don’t allow advertisers to run ads that contain graphic violence, including depictions of blood, baton beatings, and other instances of physical trauma,” Google spokesperson Charlotte Smith told the Post.

“These policies apply to all advertisers, regardless of political affiliation,” she added.