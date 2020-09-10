Police in northern Spain pulled a surfer infected with coronavirus from the sea for breaking self-isolation rules and charged her with public health violations.

Officers descended on a beach in San Sebastian on Monday after they were tipped off about the woman’s flouting of the public health law by her own colleagues, reported the Euro Weekly website.

The unidentified woman reportedly resisted police commands to come out of the water for an hour. Viral video showed her swimming to shore and attempting to flee officers.

She eventually was detained by two officers in protective suits, marched away in handcuffs, and charged with disobeying the authorities and crimes against public health.

Check out the video here:

VIDEO: A woman who went surfing when she should have been self-isolating after testing positive for Covid-19 is arrested on a beach in San Sebastian in northern Spain, according to police and as seen in Twitter footage of her arrest pic.twitter.com/xVLwupOZgT — AFP news agency (@AFP) September 10, 2020

Spain imposed one of the world’s strictest lockdowns when the virus began to ravage the country in March.

It emerged from a state of emergency in June, but has since joined other European nations experiencing rapid growth in the number of new daily infections.